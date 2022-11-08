(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast.

Broward County Public Schools

All Broward County schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, including before- and after-school activities are canceled, as well as field trips and night classes.

Palm Beach County Public Schools

District-operated schools and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Extra curricular activities and evening classes are cancelled.

University of Miami

UM will transition to online learning on Wednesday for all students at all campuses, except for some medical students who will remain on their regular clinical rotation schedules. UM also canceled all campus events planned for Wednesday.

Florida Atlantic University

All FAU campuses will suspend operations and all classes, including online classes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Nova Southeastern University

NSU’s Palm Beach campus will close Tuesday from 5 p.m. through Thursday. All other Florida campuses and locations will close at the end of business Tuesday and remain closed until Friday.

Port Miami & Port Everglades

Port Condition ZULU will go into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday for both Port Miami and Port Everglades. At that time, all waterside and landside operations including terminal, cruise and inbound/outbound operations will cease.

