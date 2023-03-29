MIAMI (WSVN) - Closing arguments have begun in the trial of a former supermarket chain owner accused of orchestrating the murder of his ex-wife’s lover.

Prosecutors rested their case in the trial of Manuel Marin, the former owner of several Presidente supermarkets, Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., defense attorneys were delivering their closing arguments to the jury.

Marin is accused of hiring hitmen to kill 43-year-old Camilo Salazar back in June 2011.

When his body was found, police said, officers discovered that his throat was slit and his head was beaten.

Dr. Emma Lew, the Miami-Dade chief medical examiner at the time of the incident, testified for the state earlier in the day.

“I went to the scene of death, yes,” she said.

Lew described what she saw when she showed up that day.

At one point, a prosecutor showed a picture to her.

“Doctor, is this a close-up of the deceased?” asked the prosecutor.

“Yes, it is,” said Lew.

“And is there evidence of blood on or around the body?” asked the proseuctor.

“Yes,” said Lew.

“Can you sort of show me so I can show the jurors where that blood is located?” asked the prosecutor.

“There is a lot of dried blood on the right side of the face. There’s some blood below the face and patches of blood on the chest and abdominal area, and to the right side of the pelvis,” said Lew.

Lew was also cross-examined by the defense, who later made a motion for acquittal, but the presiding judge denied it.

Defense attorneys did not call a witness.

Marin will not take the stand.

After the defense completes closing arguments, jurors will receive their instructions and are expected to begin deliberations.

