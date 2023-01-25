MIAMI (WSVN) - Lawyers are closing their case in the trial of an accused serial rapist.

Sixty-three-year-old Robert Koehler is on trial for a rape that was part of a series of rapes in the 1980s. These rapes involved covering the faces of the victims with pillows and blankets.

Prosecutors said that decades after the rapes, DNA evidence led them to Koehler. But during the trial, he claimed that he was framed and tortured by crooked police.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from both sides one final time before they begin their deliberations.

“He can’t say ‘it wasn’t me,’ the DNA says it’s him,” said Laura Adams, a prosecutor. “What is he left with? Some kind of crazy conspiracy theory, absolutely unbelievably horrifying. What kind of mind could create the monstrosities that he subjected everyone in this courtroom to listening to?”

“I submit to you that they have proven that a crime has been committed,” said Damaris Del Valle, a defense Attorney. “No one has gotten up here and challenged what happened. But I submit to you that they haven’t come close to proving to you beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt Mr. Koehler committed that crime.”

The jury is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday afternoon.

A verdict could be reached before the end of the day.

