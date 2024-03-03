MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida schools were making strides this weekend.

The Ninth Annual Race for Education, hosted by the Foundation for New Education Initiatives, took place on Saturday morning.

People of all ages, representing various Miami-Dade County schools, participated in the 5K.

The route took them from the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami to the MacArthur Causeway and onto Watson Island before heading back and ending at the Dan Paul Plaza, located behind the home of the Miami Heat.

Participants were excited to promote health and wellness in the community, and also have a little fun.

“It’s really fun to do this because I am really fast,” said a girl.

“This is a way of messaging to the community all the programs that we have and the enormous support that this community provides to education,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres.

Close to 200 schools participated in Saturday’s race.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.