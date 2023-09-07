MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Clevelander Hotel and Bar in Miami Beach is set to undergo a significant redevelopment aimed at addressing the city’s affordable housing shortage.

The groundbreaking residential project, said to be the first of its kind under Florida’s recently enacted Live Local Act, will help combat the lack of affordable housing options in the area.

According to a press release sent to 7News, a prominent architect has been brought in to spearhead the development, which promises to be one of the most substantial affordable housing initiatives on private land within Miami Beach.

The new development will transform the Clevelander from its current role as a hotel and bar with late-night entertainment into a residential complex, complete with hotel services and a high-end restaurant on the ground floor.

The Live Local Act allows for a maximum height that can be as tall as the highest building within one mile of the site. In the Clevelander case, the maximum height allowed would be approximately 30 stories, according to the press release.

Existing Clevelander staff will be given priority in filling positions within the new project.

Forty percent of the units will be designated as affordable housing rentals, according to the release. The redevelopment will include both the current Clevelander and the adjacent Essex House hotel properties, both of which are owned by the Jesta Group.

The project is said to also preserve and maintain the Art Deco facades of the historic buildings.

The lack of affordable housing in Miami Beach has led to a persistent labor shortage in the local hospitality industry. Many workers, particularly those in hospitality, struggle to live near their workplaces due to housing costs, resulting in lengthy daily commutes.

That problem was made worse by the COVID-19 lockdowns, causing a significant drop in hospitality workers from the industry.

“We are now facing a severe labor crisis in Miami Beach’s hospitality industry,” said Clevelander spokesperson and Shutts & Bowen attorney Alexander Tachmes in the release. “It is extremely difficult to attract and retain talent in an industry with a dwindling labor pool and nowhere for existing employees to live.”

In the next few days, officials with the Clevelander will present architectural plans to the city in line with Florida’s new Live Local Act, effective since July 1, 2023.

The statewide workforce housing program aims to increase affordable housing availability, allowing Florida’s workforce to live in the communities where they work.

