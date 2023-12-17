HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The sun is finally shining bright following days of heavy downpours and whipping winds across South Florida that led to canceled plans and more indoor events for travelers and local residents alike.

Sunday, however, got off to a soggy start, as the rough weather headed east toward the Atlantic Ocean.

The sunny weather began to take over beginning in the western part of the region. By late Sunday afternoon, conditions had greatly improved.

Meteorologists attribute the clear skies to cold front that is making its way through the Sunshine State and is expected to bring temperatures down. Tuesday morning, South Floridians are expected to wake up to the low 50s.

On Hollywood Beach, more people were seen taking a stroll after nearly a week of being stuck inside. Even the same could be said for the birds seen sunning themselves on the sand.

“We were actually going to take a cruise yesterday, and it got postponed, so we’re cruising Monday,” said a passer-by.

He was one of many tourists who found their sunny South Florida vacation not so sunny.

“We knew it was going to be not perfect, but this wasn’t what we expected,

Saturday afternoon, 7News spoke with a couple visiting from Michigan who found themselves stuck waiting to check into the Airbnb.

“Not what I’m used to, but we’ll make the best of it,” said the woman.

Sunday morning, the team at Florio’s of Little Italy in Hollywood were cleaning up after last night’s washout.

“We know this is not going to last,” said an employee,

The restaurant was ready to welcome back customers after a quiet week.

“The last time we had a lot of sun. This time it’s, like, not too much but, you know, we just want to get ready,” said the employee.

Florio’s shifted their hours, but other local events were not so lucky.

Organizers of the Seminole Winterfest Boat Parade on Friday decided to call off the annual event for only the second time in 52 years due to the wicked weather.

“After dedicating 12 months of hard work, it’s with profound sadness and disappointment that we have decided to cancel,” said Lisa-Scott-Founds, WinterFest president and CEO, during a news conference.

But the nasty weather proved to be no obstacle for revelers who flocked to Palace Bar on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

The hot spot is known for its epic drag shows, and Saturday night was no exception.

“Rain, sleet or snow, there is always a drag show, honey,” said emcee Tiffany Fantasia.

The drag diva later spoke with 7News about Miamians’ resilience.

“We’re from Miami. We put on a show regardless. Unless there’s a big hurricane coming, we are still going to perform,” said Fantasia.

Fans appreciated the performers’ dedication. Gabriel Cambrano flew in from Ecuador to be a part of all the fun.

“I just arrived here today,” he said.

The rest of Ocean Drive, however, was essentially a ghost town, as the winds and rain kept most people away.

“This is not normal,” said a passer-by.

But despite the unfavorable weather, Leon Gogol and his friend, who are visiting from Germany, opted to ditch their shirts when heading out.

“Miami is the best. In Germany, it’s very cold, but Miami Beach is perfect,” said Gogol.

But most tourists and locals who spoke with 7News on Sunday said they’re ready to put these soggy days behind them.

“Praying for some sunshine, pray that the rain will go away and pray that the wind will go away, so everybody can enjoy themselves,” said the Florio’s employee.

Sunday morning, PortMiami reported some cruise departure delays. They advise passengers scheduled to board early this week to check with their cruise lines before heading over.

Late Sunday morning, Florida Power and Light reported 1,357 customers without electricity in Broward County and 1,707 in Miami-Dade.

