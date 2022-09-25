NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts continued along railroad tracks near Miami International Airport in Northwest Miami-Dade a day after, investigators said, two freight trains collided, sending four people to the hospital.

Saturday night’s crash near Perimeter Road and Northwest 15th Street caused a derailment and a fuel spill.

A statement issue by CSX Transportation, the company that owns the freight trains, reads in part, “Preliminary reports indicate that an unknown quantity of diesel fuel spilled from the derailed locomotives. There are no waterways impacted.”

7News cameras rolled on Sunday as crews used heavy equipment to lift the locomotives that were sent off the tracks.

The injured victims were train crew members who were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

