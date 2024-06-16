NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Floodwaters are receding this weekend as cleanup efforts continued in Northeast Miami-Dade after days of heavy rainfall and stormy conditions.

7News cameras on Saturday captured pumps draining water along Northeast 144th Street, near 12th Avenue.

It was the last day of a flood watch for coastal and metropolitan areas in Miami-Dade and Broward that lasted several days. It was allowed to expire at 8 p.m.

Beginning on Tuesday, relentless downpours left several streets underwater and caused vehicles to break down. The precipitation was so severe on Wednesday, that it prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rare flash flood emergency in addition to several flash flood warnings and street flood advisories in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward.

In Northeast Miami-Dade, crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had to rescue people who were trapped in their homes.

Meanwhile, residents near Northeast Eighth Avenue and 149th Street said vac trucks finally made it to their street on Saturday.

“This water was probably three inches up my [SUV’s] tire,” said resident Diana Mesa as she showed her now dry driveway.

However, neighbors said the damage has already been done, because this water has been standing here for four days

“I’m feeling, like, really disappointed and really frustrated with the county, because this happens on a biannual basis here in this area,” said Mesa. “Maybe it’s time to revise the work that’s been done, because we need to do more. Maybe connect us to the main storm system.”

The standing water remained ankle-deep as of 6 p.m.

Stalled out vehicles that remained along Northeast 149th Street as recently as Friday have since been removed.

The situation was every bit as bad north of the county line. Fort Lauderdale had seen 12.76 inches of rainfall this year though June 8. This week, the city reported 14.30 inches since Sunday, meaning the rainfall exceeded all previous weeks of 2024 combined.

Upper portions of the Florida Keys still dealt with light shower activity on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.