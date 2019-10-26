Cleanup underway at Hialeah warehouse after crane collapse

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have begun cleanup efforts at a Hialeah warehouse, one day after a large crane collapsed on the structure.

7News cameras captured workers examining the damage at the warehouse along the 1600 block of West 33rd Place. Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the moment the massive crane toppled over, Friday morning. It landed on its side on the roof of the building.

Passers-by said they’re relieved no one was hurt.

“It’s a tragedy. A lot of people are without work right now,” said onlooker Carlos Martin, “but in between everything, it’s good nobody got hurt.”

The collapse caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Engineers will look at the structural integrity of the building.

It remains unclear when the crane will be removed.

