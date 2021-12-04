MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews continued cleanup efforts at a downtown Miami high-rise a day after a burst pipe led to extensive flooding.

Workers checked the damage at Biscayne 50 near Northeast Third Avenue and East Flagler Street, Friday afternoon.

The flooding led Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Crews to evacuate the building, Thursday night.

Cellphone video recorded by residents captured water trickling from the ceiling and cascading down stairwells.

Residents were eventually allowed to return to their units.

