MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach residents and businesses are grappling with the aftermath of heavy rain as cleanup crews address the impact of severe weather.

On Meridian Avenue, near 12th Street, a fallen tree inflicted significant damage on a Nissan SUV, with branches piercing through the windshield. Crews worked diligently Thursday morning to clear the massive branches obstructing the road.

A 7News viewer captured additional footage, providing a different perspective on the wreckage caused by the fallen tree.

Luis Rodriguez, involved in the cleanup, mentioned that the removed branches were from a homeowner’s tree and are now being disposed of properly.

In another part of Miami Beach, Espinola Way faced inconveniences as smaller tree branches littered the streets, affecting local businesses.

While a few tables and chairs were displaced, the most significant damage was to the vehicle on Meridian Avenue.

