MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is helping crews with a fuel spill at PortMiami.

Coast Guard officials on Saturday said the crew of the container ship AS Sabrina activated their fuel response plan after they reported a discharge into the water during fueling operations, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

Local responders and the facility responsible for the spill continue cleanup efforts. It remains unclear how much fuel spilled into the water.

