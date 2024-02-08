NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another crane was at the scene of a crane collapse in Northeast Miami-Dade a day after it damaged two homes.

A new view showed a crushed car Thursday following a crane collapse as crews spent the morning trying to figure out how to upright the toppled crane.

I heard a big boom, and my neighbor and I saw helicopters and things like that, so I thought they were after a criminal or something,” said Tyra Sanders, a neighbor in the area.

“It was just scary just thinking about it,” said Saint, a resident in the neighborhood.

The sound was hard to miss Wednesday afternoon off 111th Street and 14th Avenue.

“I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It’s, like, I know they were installing street poles around where I stay,” recalled Saint.

7Skyforce showed the scene from above, showing the significant damage the crane had done, not only damaging homes, but power lines as well. Flore Light and Power said 100 customers spent the night without power.

Crews worked overnight to restore it as the goal now turns to cleaning up this mess.

“It’s kind of scary, you know, knowing that could have happened to anybody could have been on our end when they was walking by our house and then like, you know, somebody could have been at home and you probably they got lucky that no one was in the area where they hit the house,” said Saint.

A representative from FPL said they are investigating the incident to determine what went wrong.

