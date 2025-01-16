MIAMI (WSVN) - A cleanup project is underway along the Miami River.

Workers began the first stage of tidying up a long-neglected site near Northwest 20th Street and 27th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade County donated the property to a local developer who’s agreed to build affordable housing on the land.

Developer Michael Goldstein said this is all part of a long-term county commission-approved revitalization project.

“The ability to work with the county and leverage state and federal environmental and economic development resources, to create the housing that’s needed by people who are of ordinary economic means, is something that the county has long needed,” he said.

When all is said and done, up to 600 units will be available to low-income families. The property will also house a command center for the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue.

