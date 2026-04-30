HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers cleaned up a fallen crane early Thursday morning.

The machinery was removed after it toppled over into someone’s front yard in Hialeah Wednesday afternoon.

narrowly missing two homes and two cars.

It would, however, split a tree in half as it made its way down as it collapsed on East 4th Avenue off 63rd Street.

The crane belonged to a private contractor doing work in the area.

On home surveillance footage the tires could be seen lift off the ground as it fell in front of the two homes splitting the tree in half and miraculously missing two cars.

7SkyForce was overhead shortly after and captured the aftermath.

Officials told 7News the crane experienced some sort of malfunction, but fortunately, there were no injuries.

Crews worked throughout the night and into the morning to remove the massive piece of machinery.

“Well, it sounds very strong, you know,” said Mayra Jimenez. “I feel lucky. But nothing happened — not even my car, not even my neighbors — so it’s OK. Everything was fine.”

One woman who lives nearby says she is grateful she was not hurt after the crane fell right next to her home.

Derek Sather, the chief risk officer for Sims Crane & Equipment, the company that owns the crane, provided the following statement about the incident.

“We are beyond thankful that no one was injured in this unfortunate incident today in Hialeah. It’s important to note that at Sims Crane, safety is our top priority. We are thoroughly looking into what actually occurred, and committed to meeting the standards of the community and customers that count on our services daily.”

Cleanup is still underway as of Thursday afternoon.

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