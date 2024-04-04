WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two Weston schools are ready to reopen after being flooded out.

A water main break on the campus of Cypress Bay High School prompted school officials to cancel classes there and nearby at Falcon Cove Middle School for Thursday.

Wednesday’s mishap flooded much of the outside lawns and parking lot.

Public works crews are still working to make repairs.

Administrators said classes should resume on Friday.

