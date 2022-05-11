SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The class-action litigation filed over the 2021 partial condominium collapse in Surfside has been settled.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman on Wednesday said the settlement will eliminate years of court battles and millions of dollars in attorneys’ fees.

Plaintiffs are expected to receive just under $1 billion.

The settlement involves a number of entities, including insurance companies and developers, as well as other defendants.

Champlain Towers South partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Investigators said 98 people died.

Hanzman had hoped to wrap up the settlement before the one-year anniversary of the collapse. In court, he said, “I’m at a loos for words at the speed we’ve done this case. No words can describe it.

The settlement will still need a final stamp of approval, and it remains unclear how the $997 million proposal will be divided up between the survivors and their families.

