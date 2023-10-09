MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane from Tel Aviv is set to land at the Miami International Airport as the war in the Middle East continues to escalate, forcing thousands to flee their homes in search of safety.

For more than 48 hours now, hundreds of rockets have been launched from both Israel into Gaza and vice versa. In a surprise attack by air and land, Hamas militants crossed the border into Israel early Saturday, prompting a swift and forceful response from the Israeli military.

Civilians are bearing the brunt of this conflict, with at least 700 reported dead in Israel and over 400 in Gaza. Palestinian militant groups claim to be holding more than 130 captives from the Israeli side, including a mother who learned of her daughter’s kidnapping through social media.

“We got a video from a friend through social media, and we identified our daughter on a pick-up truck in the back lying on the floor with militant men around her and pushing her down and with arms, and they are driving into the Gaza Strip with her,” she recounted.

Another man says, he too, saw his family getting taken away by Gaza militants on a cart while they were away on vacation.

“There was no doubt in my mind; I recognize them. Surely my wife, my two daughters, my two little daughters that were on this cart. So I know for sure that they were taken,” he said.

Officials in Israel report that tens of thousands of people have left the country in the wake of the conflict, while in Gaza, that number stands at around 123,000, as the violence shows no signs of abating.

“We’re going to evict and do things to try and move people, but remember we are focused, when they were throwing grenades on our ambulances there was no knock on the roof,” said an Israeli official.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to use the military to destroy Hamas, while Palestinian leaders are hoping for a chance at peace if Israel agrees to end the decades-long blockade.

“The only thing they did accomplish was inflicting terrible suffering on an entire civilian population,” a Palestinian leader declared. “This is a time to tell Israel it needs to change course; that there is a path to peace.”

Amid the chaos and devastation, civilians caught in the middle of this crisis are left at a loss for words, struggling to comprehend the brutality they are witnessing.

“I don’t understand how such a brutal thing can happen in the middle of the day. It was a complete surprise. I mean, we got used to the rockets. We live here with rockets. We have a kind of routine. Go in a safe room to take care of ourselves. This was a completely different attack that nobody was prepared for, and nobody can ever be prepared for such a thing like this,” said the mother whose daughter has been kidnapped.

The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, and the world watches with bated breath as efforts to find a peaceful resolution continue.

