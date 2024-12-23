SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been injured after being accidentally shot at a South Florida gun range.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting at the Homestead Training Center on Monday afternoon.

Officials said a male civilian, who was on the gun range, was shot and injured by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition is unclear.

Aerial footage captured investigators on the scene looking at a weapon and a piece of paper.

