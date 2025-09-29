MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered in Miami to protest a proposal to build President Donald Trump’s presidential library near the Freedom Tower.

Led by historian and civil rights activist Dr. Marvin Dunn, community members said they were concerned about the plan following Miami-Dade College decision to cede land to the state of Florida.

Critics say the state’s decision to use the land, valued at $67 million, to build the library and a potential hotel could take away valuable space from the community and local college students.

“It belongs to our kids. It doesn’t belong to Trump, doesn’t belong to [Gov.] DeSantis. It belongs to our kids,” said Dunn.

A vote on the proposed construction is set for Sept. 30.

Protesters said they’ll continue making their voices heard until a decision is finalized.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.