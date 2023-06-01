OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-Locka Police Chief and former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel will announce his resignation from the law enforcement agency, city officials said.

According to a release from the city, Israel will confirm he is resigning at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning at the city’s municipal complex.

Israel’s retirement comes just over a year after he was named Opa-Locka’s chief of police.

Israel was removed from leading the Broward Sheriff’s Office following the response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He was widely criticized at the time for his handling of the massacre.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Israel from his post after being a BSO sheriff for six years.

