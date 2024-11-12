MIAMI (WSVN) - City officials are feeding a need ahead of Thanksgiving as more than 5,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes are set to be distributed across Miami.

The first giveaway happened Tuesday morning at the Smathers Senior Center Plaza.

Every package includes a turkey and all the sides needed for a delicious holiday meal.

Meals will also be distributed at elderly and affordable housing complexes, public schools and churches throughout the month.

