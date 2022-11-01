HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a Hialeah apartment building ceiling collapsed, with no quick fix in sight, leaving families with no place to live, the building owner is meeting with city officials.

A day after part of a walkway collapsed at a Hialeah apartment building, questions are being raised.

On Tuesday, the building’s owner, met with city leaders to plan what’s next for the apartment and its tenants.

“So, as far as I know, the initial structure that holds the building is OK,” said Jorge Alvarino, the building’s owner. “It’s mostly the roofing and the face shelf of the building that is a little more cracked and bad shape.”

The building has now been boarded up and after Alvarion met with officials, he told them he is willing to pay for all the costs as he moves forward with fixing the building.

Ring doorbell video showed firefighters knocking on tenants doors after that collapse, Monday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt but a dozen or so people are now left without a home.

In Spanish, Maria Hernandez told 7News, “Thank God we’re outside the apartment.”

Mariela Campos said she saw a big crack and recorded it and thought the roof would fall.

Hialeah Mayor Estaban Bovo told 7News the 60-year-old building had passed its recertification in 2018.

But after what happened Monday, there are now concerns about that.

“There is damage to the building, there’s some hairline fractures– best I could describe them,” said Bovo. “There’s some wear and tear, exposed rebar. You can put lipstick on a pig and clean it up as quickly as possible, but the reality is it needs to be a little bit more in depth.”

On Tuesday, some tenants could be seen packing up some of their things as they figure out where they are supposed to go and what they’re going to do next.

“Right now it’s my responsibility as to find them housing as soon as possible,” said Alvarion.

