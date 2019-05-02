City officials announce Miami vigil in support of Venezuela amid crisis

MIAMI (WSVN) - City officials came together to announce a vigil in support of the Venezuelan people amidst the unfolding chaos in the South American country.

Doral Mayor Juan Bermudez, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and musicians Emilio and Gloria Estefan were present at Estefan’s Kitchen in Miami’s Design District.

On a big screen played a video from Fabiana Rosales, the woman recognized as the First Lady of Venezuela.

In it, she expressed gratitude for the support shown amid the crisis in her country, saying “freedom is coming.”

The show of support came after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for a military uprising in an attempt to overthrow Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has since called for military unity against what he calls “traitors.”

The city officials announced a vigil that will be held at the restaurant.

“I think tomorrow is going to be a historical day,” said Emilio Estefan. “It’s going to be a very small production with a big message. A big message about hope. I think Miami is a place that reunites all the pain that we know.”

The production Emilio referred to is the Miami Orchestra, who will be playing at the Friday vigil.

“We, as a Cuban-American community, understand the horrors and atrocities of communism and how it affects, not only the Cuban people, but also the Nicaraguan people and the Venezuelan people,” said Suarez. “It is an essential moment that we can hope to maintain the attention on this humanitarian crisis.”

The vigil is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m.

