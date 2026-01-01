NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami kept up their annual tradition for the New Year, serving up a tasty dish to ring in the New Year and honor their Haitian community.

The city hosted the Soup Joumou Celebration at the Joe Celestin Community Center, Thursday morning.

The dish — a point of pride for the Haitian community — consists of a stew of beef, vegetables and squad, which symbolizes freedom and independence.

The annual event commemorates Haiti’s independence in 1804 and is meant to foster pride and unity across the community.

