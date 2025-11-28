NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami hosted its 50th annual WinterNational Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving Day.

The parade, known as the Golden Jubilee, took place along Northeast 125th Street between Griffing Boulevard to Northeast 12th Avenue, starting at City Hall, Thursday morning.

The parade marked 50 years of milestone memories and the city’s centennial celebration, with attendees getting the chance to purchase commemorative parade T-shirts and limited edition centennial coins.

Guests were also treated to complimentary hot chocolate, arts and crafts and a photo opportunity with North Miami’s official parade mascot, Ice E. Snowden.

Featured guests at the event included chart-topping music stars and rappers, Trina and Rick Ross, as grand marshals of the parade.

