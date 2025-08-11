NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami hosted their annual Back-to-School Block Party to celebrate the start of a new academic year.

Families attending the event were offered free school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, pencils and calculators to help them prepare for the school year.

“This is actually amazing. I think it’s a really good idea, especially for, you know, everything that’s going on in 2025 and everything being expensive; this is amazing. This is really good,” said Stephiana, a parent.

Families were also treated to delicious food and fun activities, including a bounce house and water slide.

