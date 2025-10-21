MIAMI (WSVN) - A new display honors a historic time in South Florida.

The City of Miami unveiled a new mural that pays tribute to the more than 14,000 children of the Pedro Pan Program.

Those children were sent to the U.S. from Cuba by their families to escape the Castro regime during the 1960s.

The mural also pays tribute to General Antonio Maceo, better known as “The Bronze Titan,” a hero who fought for Cuba’s independence against Spain in the 1800s.

The display can be found at Southwest 13th Avenue at 10th Street.

