MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami will temporarily close four spoil islands in Biscayne Bay to prevent contamination and littering, officials said.

The islands affected by the closure are Osprey Island, Morningside Island, Pace Picnic Island (also known as Teachers Island) and Willis Island.

The city said that the measure aims to evaluate and restore the natural beauty of the bay and its islands.

Miami Police and the Parks and Recreation Departments will collaborate to raise public awareness about the negative impacts of littering and will enforce existing laws.

Trespassers will be subject to arrest, with the Marine Patrol unit implementing zero-tolerance measures.

This decision follows the City Commission’s enactment of the “Leave No Trace” legislation on March 14, which promotes responsible recreation and long-term environmental stewardship of Biscayne Bay’s delicate ecosystem.

Boaters are advised to seek alternate destinations as the islands will remain closed until further notice.

Access restrictions and signage will be posted to ensure compliance.

The measure goes into effect on Friday.

