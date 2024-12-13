MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami’s Parking Authority is removing all QR codes from more than 7,000 signs throughout the area to protect drivers from ongoing scams targeting their personal banking information.

Drivers are urged to use the Pay by Phone app for their parking payments.

The sticker scam also happening in Fort Lauderdale.

In recent weeks, thieves have been using fake QR codes on parking meters.

Some stickers even using the logo of legitimate mobile apps to try and trick victims.

If you suspect any suspicious activity you’re urged to call your city’s police department or Miami’s Parking Authority 24-hour hotline (305) 579-4900.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.