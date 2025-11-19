MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is set to host its Fire Expo & Festival this weekend.

The event is scheduled to take place at Regatta Park, located at 3500 Pan American Drive, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature live demonstrations, including vehicle extraction, hazmat team responses, a car fire simulation and a firefighter combat challenge.

Attendees will also be able to learn about fire and life safety, CPR and the Stop the Bleed program, as well as explore the MFD Cadet and Community Emergency Response Team programs.

There will also be a “Fun Zone” for children, which will include a firefighter obstacle course, bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, face painting and more.

Food trucks and live music will also be available for entertainment.

Admission is free.

