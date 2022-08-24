MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 81-year-old man.

Roberto Jose Quintairos went missing from the Flagami area around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

He is bald, has black eyes, stands at five feet and four inches in height and he weighs 160 pounds.

Quintairos was last seen driving a blue 2022 Mazda SUV with the tag number IEER02. He was wearing a beige shirt, grey pants and black shoes when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Barreto or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.