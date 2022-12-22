MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit needs the public’s help in searching for a 20-year-old woman.

Cassandra Jean Risso was last seen in the area of Brickell on Dec. 20.

She stands at 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds has blond hair and blue eyes.

Risso was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes.

The 20-year-old is considered to be endangered and, according to police, was last seen traveling with a black and brown German Shepard.

Anyone with information on this woman is urged to call the police department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. People may also email the department at SVU@miami-police.org.

