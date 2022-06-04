MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami released a video to remind drivers not to drive through flooded waters or walk through it.

The department said they’ve received more than 30 calls related to driving through flood waters, leaving vehicles inoperable.

The areas most affected include North Bayshore Drive between 13th and 15th Streets and Biscayne Boulevard between 11th and 17th Street. Several other areas also impacted downtown.

Six high water vehicles and five strike teams are currently in the area helping individuals caught in these flood waters.

