MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are urging the public’s assistance in identifying a hit-and-run suspect after they struck a cyclist on the street.

The incident occurred on December 17, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue and West Flagler Street. Police said it involved a pedal-cyclist and a dark-colored SUV.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the SUV was traveling southbound on 27th Avenue when it collided with the pedal-cyclist crossing 27th Avenue westbound on the north side of W. Flagler Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or checking on the injured pedal-cyclist.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and transported the critically injured pedal-cyclist, identified as 47-year-old Zoinel Pavon Lopez, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives leading the investigation are now seeking the public’s help in identifying both the vehicle and the driver involved. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV with potential damage to the driver’s side front.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

