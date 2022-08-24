MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 81-year-old man.

Roberto Jose Quintairos went missing from the Flagami area around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

He is bald, has black eyes, stands at 5 feet, 4 inches in height and weighs 160 pounds.

Quintairos was last seen driving a blue 2022 Mazda SUV with the tag number IEER02. He was wearing a beige shirt, grey pants and black shoes when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective M. Barreto or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

