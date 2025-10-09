MIAMI (WSVN) - A full-scale investigation has been launched following reports of an officer possibly shot in Miami.

It appears gunfire rang out in the 1400 block of Northwest 26th Street, just before 8a.m. Thursday.

7News cameras captured a female officer limping and being supported by detectives walking alongside her into Jackson Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injury is unknown.

It appears the victim was driven there by fellow officers.

A perimeter has been established at the scene of the shooting as investigators are working to gather for information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

