MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer is behind bars after, authorities said, a domestic dispute with her boyfriend escalated when she fired a gun.

Stephanie Canizares is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

According to the arrest report, on Friday around 2.a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office was called to her and her boyfriend’s home in Cutler Bay, where they live with their small child.

The victim told deputies he got up in the middle of the night to find Canizares on the phone outside with a gun in hand. She apparently refused to come inside, when she eventually did the victim told police “he heard a loud sound which appeared to be a gunshot” .

The victim then got his personal firearm from the safe box, grabbed the child from the crib and locked himself in the bedroom.

Investigators said three hours later Canizares called 911 and advised the dispatcher that she discharged her weapon and wanted to turn herself in.

Canizares told investigators this started when she saw inappropriate messages on her boyfriend phone.

Canizares bond was set at $5,500. She has yet to post bond.

