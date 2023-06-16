MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Traffic Homicide detectives have thoroughly investigated an incident and now need the public’s help in identifying the driver behind the wheel of a hit-and-run crash that left one man critically injured.

According to a news release from the department’s public information officer, around 1:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, police responded to a call of a pedestrian that was hit by a car on Northwest 20th Avenue and 36th Street.

Surveillance video showed the man who crossed Northwest 36th Street getting struck by an SUV that was headed west without making any attempt to stop after the collision.

Officials said the vehicles would likely have a broken headlight and front bumper damage as a result of the impact.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The victim is still slowly recovering from his numerous injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

