(WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager and her baby.

Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last seen in the Brickell area on Nov. 11.

She stands at 5’1”, weighs 110 pounds, and has copper hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Barreto or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org

