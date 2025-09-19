MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating reports of a possible bomb threat after a man was seen carrying with a suspicious luggage.

Police responded to the Northeast 54th Street and Biscayne Boulevard following reports a man carrying a dark luggage with what appears to be wire inside of it.

The city’s Bomb Squad and fire rescue are on scene and assisting in the investigation.

The roads at the intersection of Northeast Fourth Court and Northeast 45th Street is shut down pending the bomb squad’s investigation.

