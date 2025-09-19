MIAMI (WSVN) - A person has been detained after officers responded to a possible bomb threat in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the Northeast 54th Street and Biscayne Boulevard following reports of a man carrying a dark luggage with what appears to be wire inside of it.

The city’s Bomb Squad and Fire Rescue responded as well, but soon after declared an all clear.

Investigators are working to determine if the man detained will face any charges.

