MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, as news broke of the sudden passing of a department employee. Nicole Clark, a supervisor assigned to the department’s property unit, has passed away.

Chief Manny Morales released a statement through the department, expressing his condolences and highlighting Clark’s dedication to her work.

“Her positive attitude and professionalism was always exemplified through her hard work and dedication,” Morales said.

Morales went on to ask for the public’s support in keeping Clark’s coworkers, family, and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Clark’s death is currently underway. The department has not released any further details at this time.

Clark had been with the department for several years and was known among her colleagues for her work ethic and commitment to excellence.

