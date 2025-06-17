MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami police chief is speaking to 7News after five officers were accused of drug-related offenses within the department.

“We will not allow any member of the Miami Police Department to violate our integrity and our honor that we so proudly hold,” said City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

The chief confirmed that four officers involved in an illegal drug investigation on Monday have been relieved of duty, saying he will not tolerate behavior that discredits the department or erodes public trust.

According to a 7News source inside the MPD, the investigation began when one officer’s ex-girlfriend was pulled over after allegedly stealing his undercover unit. She told police about the alleged illegal activity involving her ex-partner and his coworkers.

Among those being investigated are gang unit detectives, an officer who also works with the US Marshals Task Force, and a high-ranking member of the Internal Affairs department. According to sources, this also stems from the investigation into Francisco Melo, a former Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy who, after being arrested by his own department, bonded out of jail in January for allegedly buying and selling MDMA.

Investigators say he was caught with packets of drugs concealed in Skittles bags before boarding a cruise ship. Prosecutors say he intended to sell to passengers.

“The community cannot fully trust the department of police to do what’s best for them if they’re not certain that we’re willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we are completely honest and honorable inside our ranks,” he said.

The exact connection between the five officers and Melo is currently unclear.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.