MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department issued a traffic advisory as former President Donald Trump makes his federal court appearance, Tuesday.

Officials said at 10 a.m. authorities will shut down Northwest First Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street as they prepare for Trump’s arrival.

Police suggest commuters avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Miami PD said they will continue to work with local, state and federal officials as they make any changes to these advisories.

The police department encourages the community to follow them on their social Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter platforms for up-to-date information.

