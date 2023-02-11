MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami pioneer was honored on Friday for his efforts in the community.

Alexander Lightbourne was recognized with a street named after him.

The signage will encompass the area of Northwest First Court between Fifth and Eighth streets in Downtown Miami.

Lightbourne was one of 162 black men who voted for what was then known as the Fort Dallas settlement to be incorporated as a city on July 28, 1896.

He and his wife also founded the Greater Bethel AME church in their home.

Pastor Mark Crutcher said he is glad these kinds of things are taking place in the community.

“People see the contributions that God has put into people with dark hue in their skin and make a difference,” he said, “And we need to do more of this so that people will know that our community is not just about something wrong, but some good things that will make a difference in people’s lives.”

Lightbourne also played a critical role in making sure minority children of Miami were given access to education.

