MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens held a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of a former city leader.

The city unveiled its revitalized Arch of Progress and named it after Oliver G. Gilbert III, a former city mayor and current Miami-Dade commissioner.

Under his leadership, Miami Gardens achieved All-American City status in 2020 and saw a wave of business and civic development.

