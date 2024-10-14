MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A caravan of relief is en route to residents in Pinellas County after Hurricane Milton battered the area leaving a widespread of destruction behind.

Days after Milton ravaged much of Florida’s west coast, city leaders living in South Florida felt the urge to act and support those impacted by the storm.

The City of Miami Gardens hosted a hurricane relief drop-off event over the weekend.

It was an impressive turn out as they were able to fill a 53-foot truck with non-perishables, waters, hygiene kits, sanitary items, diapers, and more.

Hosted by Councilman Reggie Leon and Florida State Rep. Ashley Gant of House District 109, the purpose of the drive was to provide residents with the essentials they need after surviving such a horrid storm and help ease the burden of transitional period they’re currently in, as many of them are staring their lives over from scratch.

“We were able to fill this 53 footer. We’re also going to take up hot meals. So we have a local business that will provide hot meals once we arrive and turn back around,” said Councilman Reggie Leon. “But the community, in the three days, responded really well. We want to say thank you to everyone for that.”

The team and the truckload of goods will depart Miami Gardens today and bring the much needed relief to the residents in Pinellas County.

“That spirit of togetherness, it transcends any time of differences. It’s that humanity. It could have been us and so we are giving back to people because we know how devastating a hurricane could be,” said Florida State Rep. Ashley Gant.

Several other community partners also collaborated to make the drive successful, including the Miami Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Cox Media Group.

