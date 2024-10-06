MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Gardens will be hosting sandbag distributions Sunday morning.

The distribution came following the declaration of a local state of emergency in anticipation of the upcoming storm.

The event will take place behind the City Hall garage at 18601 Northwest 27th Avenue and 185 Terrace, Miami Gardens, and will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

It is first come, first served while supplies last, with a maximum of 7 sandbags per household.

The distribution is open to Miami Gardens residents only, and ID is required, as well as proof of residency.

