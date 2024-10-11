MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Following Hurricane Milton’s catastrophic impact along Florida’s West Coast, one South Florida community is stepping up and looking to offer relief support to those who’ve been impacted the most.

The City of Miami Gardens is hosting a Hurricane Milton Relief drop-off event which kicks off on Friday, Oct. 11 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1p.m. to 5p.m. at Norwood Park, located at 19401 NW 14th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

The charge is being led by Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon and State Representative Ashley Gant of Florida House District 109.

Councilman Reggie Leon said he wants to make sure underserved communities, especially in the Tampa Bay area, are not overlooked.

“During hurricane Ian, we saw that a lot of the underserved communities had a delay in receiving relief so ahead of the storm. We touched bases with the leaders of those underserved communities, and we want to make sure that they know we will be there for them as soon as the storm passes,” he said.

Members of the community who plan to donate to the relief drive are asked to bring non-perishable items, sanitary items, baby diapers and hygiene kits. The items would be immediately delivered to communities in need following the three-day drive.

“So we are asking for these donations so that we can take relief to those communities on this Monday coming up,” said Councilman Reggie Leon.

Several other community partners are also supporting the drive, including the Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,Inc., the Sigma Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Miami Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Cox Media Group.

